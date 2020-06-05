The 2012 Bosnian Eurovision representative, Maya Sar, has dropped a brand new single titled ‘Hvala’.

Maya Sar is back in the game with a brand new song ‘Hvala‘ which she herself has composed and penned.

The song has been arranged and produced by Mahir Sarihodzic. Eldar Nurkovic has directed the official music video of ‘Hvala’.

Maya in Eurovision

Maya has graced the Eurovision stage twice namely in 2011 when she accompanied Dino Merlin in Dusseldorf and in 2012 when she flew the Bosnian flag at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Korake Ti Tzam‘.

Eurovision 2011- Dino Merlin- Love in Rewind

Eurovision 2012- Maya Sar- Korake Ti Znam

Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eurovision

Bosnia & Herzegovina debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with Fazla, and is yet to win the contest. The Balkan country achieved its best result in 2006 with Hari Mata Hari‘s Lejla, placing 3rd in the Grand Final in Athens.

BHRT’s Eurovision journey has been marred by numerous hurdles in the past years, having withdrawn from the competition in 2013 and not returning until 2016 due to financial problems. The country’s return was short-lived as it withdrew again in 2017 and has not returned since.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was in 2016 when Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala flew the Bosnian flag in Stockholm.