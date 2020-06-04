The 2021 Bulgarian Eurovision hopeful, Victoria, will be releasing a new single titled ‘alright’ on 24 June. The young artist has composed the song herself along with her team at the Eurovsion songwriting camp.

The Bulgarian artist was set to represent Bulgaria at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Tears getting sober‘.

Victoria will represent Bulgaria at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next year.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the competition. The Balkan nation’s best result in the contest was achieved in 2017 when Kristian Kostov placed 2nd in the Grand Final in Kyiv.

Bulgaria has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times. The country withdrew from the competition in 2014 due to financial reasons and returned to the event in 2016 with flying colours when Poli Genova placed 4th in Stockholm.

Prior to 2016 Bulgaria had only made it once to the Grand Final since its debut in 2005. The country has seen a reversal of fortune in the contest since its return in 2016, qualifying to the Grand Final three years in a row ( 2016, 2017, 2018).

In 2019 the country withdrew from the competition again due to financial issues and was set to return in 2020 with Victoria’s ‘Tears getting sober’, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus global pandemic.