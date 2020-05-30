Cyprus: CyBC not to select Sandro for Eurovision 2021?

Interesting news (or rumours?) are in regarding the island of Aphrodite. According to a report from the Cypriot magazine TV Mania, Sandro, who was due to represent the country in the cancelled Eurovision 2020, is not going to be CyBC’s choice once again in 2021.

As TV Mania reports, the decision on Sandro’s internal selection for 2020 would only apply to this year’s competition, while for 2021 CyBC intended to pick a popular artist in both Greece and Cyprus or an artist of Cypriot descent as their Eurovision entrant. The same magazine, citing recent information, claims that the broadcaster insists on this decision.

Should this post get confirmed, Sandro will be the first internally selected artist of Eurovision 2020 not to appear on the stage in Rotterdam next year.

This year, he was chosen to perform the song Running, written by Alfie Arcuri, Sebastian Rickards, Octavian Rasinariu and Sandro himself. The song was produced by Teo DK.

Who is Sandro?

An international personality, the 23-year-old Sandro Nicolas (birth name Alessandro Rütten) was born and raised in Germany to an American father and a Greek mother. The artist is already famous in the country, where he was also highly tipped to take part in their national selection for 2020. Last year, he participated in The Voice of Germany, where he managed to turn all 4 chairs with Shawn Mendes‘ In my blood. He eventually reached the semi-finals.

New Wave Festival 2019. Sandro has again competed at an international level, as he was among the finalists of the

Eurovision 2021 confirmed acts

The 18 countries that have already confirmed their 2020 acts for the 2021 event are:

Australia – Montaigne

– Montaigne Austria – Vincent Bueno

– Vincent Bueno Azerbaijan – Efendi

– Efendi Belgium – Hooverphonic

– Hooverphonic Bulgaria – Victoria

– Victoria Czech Republic – Benny Cristo

– Benny Cristo Georgia – Tornike Kipiani

– Tornike Kipiani Greece – Stefania

– Stefania Spain – Blas Cantó

– Blas Cantó Israel – Eden Alene

– Eden Alene Latvia – Samanta Tina

– Samanta Tina Malta – Destiny

– Destiny Netherlands – Jeangu Macrooy

– Jeangu Macrooy Ukraine – Go_A

– Go_A Romania – Roxen

– Roxen San Marino – Senhit

– Senhit Slovenia – Ana Soklič

– Ana Soklič Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears

Do you agree with CyBC’s decision not to send Sandro to Rotterdam next year? Could he have achieved one more successful result for them?