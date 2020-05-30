Cyprus: CyBC not to select Sandro for Eurovision 2021?

Interesting news (or rumours?) are in regarding the island of Aphrodite. According to a report from the Cypriot magazine TV Mania, Sandro, who was due to represent the country in the cancelled Eurovision 2020, is not going to be CyBC’s choice once again in 2021.
As TV Mania reports, the decision on Sandro’s internal selection for 2020 would only apply to this year’s competition, while for 2021 CyBC intended to pick a popular artist in both Greece and Cyprus or an artist of Cypriot descent as their Eurovision entrant. The same magazine, citing recent information, claims that the broadcaster insists on this decision.
Should this post get confirmed, Sandro will be the first internally selected artist of Eurovision 2020 not to appear on the stage in Rotterdam next year.
This year, he was chosen to perform the song Running, written by Alfie Arcuri, Sebastian Rickards, Octavian Rasinariu and Sandro himself. The song was produced by Teo DK.
Who is Sandro?
An international personality, the 23-year-old Sandro Nicolas (birth name Alessandro Rütten) was born and raised in Germany to an American father and a Greek mother. The artist is already famous in the country, where he was also highly tipped to take part in their national selection for 2020. Last year, he participated in The Voice of Germany, where he managed to turn all 4 chairs with Shawn Mendes‘ In my blood. He eventually reached the semi-finals.
Eurovision 2021 confirmed acts
The 18 countries that have already confirmed their 2020 acts for the 2021 event are:
- Australia – Montaigne
- Austria – Vincent Bueno
- Azerbaijan – Efendi
- Belgium – Hooverphonic
- Bulgaria – Victoria
- Czech Republic – Benny Cristo
- Georgia – Tornike Kipiani
- Greece – Stefania
- Spain – Blas Cantó
- Israel – Eden Alene
- Latvia – Samanta Tina
- Malta – Destiny
- Netherlands – Jeangu Macrooy
- Ukraine – Go_A
- Romania – Roxen
- San Marino – Senhit
- Slovenia – Ana Soklič
- Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears
