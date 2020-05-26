SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the rules and regulations for Melodifestivalen 2021 and will be opening the submission window for the Swedish national selection in August.

Sweden will be holding its traditional national selection in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for ESC 2021. Thus the Scandinavian nation will NOT BE inviting The Mamas (Sweden 2020) to represent Sweden at the 2021 Eurovsision Song Contest.

Thus Sweden joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 and will be selecting their Eurovision entry and act via a national selection. Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland will all be sticking to their traditional national selections in order to determine their Eurovision hopefuls next year.

Melodifestivalen 2021

SVT has published the rules for Melodifestivalen 2021. Artists and composers wishing to send in their songs in order to compete in the Swedish songfest can do so from 24 August-16 September.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2020. The names of the competing acts will be unveiled in autumn.

The Mamas were set to represent Sweden at the 2020 ESC with their entry ‘ Move‘.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

In 2019 John Lundvik won the Swedish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his entry Too late for love achieving an honorable 5th lace in the Grand Final. Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 9 years including 2 victories.