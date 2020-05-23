Italy: Diodato performs ‘Fai Rumore’ at the Arena di Verona

The 2020 Italian Eurovision hopeful, Diadato, peformed his ESC entry ‘ Fai Rumore‘ at Verona’s Coliseum last week during the special Eurovision show: Europe Shine A Light.

Diodato was set to represent Italy at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Fai Rumore‘ after winning the 2020 Sanremo Song Festival.

The multi talented Italian artist traveled to the magnificent Italian city of Verona where he filmed a special performance of his Eurovision melody at the Verona Coliseum (Arena di Verona) with no audience. The performance was shown in full to the Italian audience on RAI 1 whilst the European audience got to see a 30 second excerpt during last week’s special Eurovision tribute show.

Diodato’s performace was directed by Fabrizio Guttuso Alaimo whilst Fabio Brera was responsible for directing the filming.

‘Fai Rumore’ has been composed by Diodato himself along with Edvyn Roberts, whilst the song has been penned by the Italian hopeful too.

The Italians have hummed and sung his Eurovision entry/Sanremo 2020 winning entry at their balconies during the first phase of their lockdown.

The official music video of Fai Rumore has surpassed 34.5 million views on Youtube within 3 months.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Mahmood was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2019 and won the right to represent Italy at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Soldi. The multi talented Italian star achieved an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.