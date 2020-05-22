Russia: Little Big’s ‘Uno’ surpasses 100 million views on Youtube!

The 2020 Russsian Eurovision entry ‘Uno’ has gone viral online and achieved more than 100 million views on Youtube.

Little Big were set to represent Russia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ Uno‘. The Russian band were selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Russian flag at Eurovision 2020 by Russian national broadcaster Channel 1 (C1).

The concept behind the 2020 Eurovision entry was born in Los Angeles, California whilst the band was on holiday. They developed the song and wrote the lyrics upon their return to St. Petersburg.

Little Big’s Uno has gone viral both at home in Russia and globally with many fans dancing to the the song’s unique choreography.

At the time of writing ‘Uno’ has surpassed 101 million views and counting on Youtube.

About Little Big

The pop-punk-rave Russian band hails from St. Petersburg and is formed by: lya Prusikin, Sonya Tayurskaya, Anton Lissov and Sergey Makarov. Little Big enjoy fame, name and recognition both at home in Russia and overseas.

They have a unique style of combining rave, pop and punk music and are reigning the dance floor both at home and in Europe. One of their songs Skibidi went viral in just a week and has circa 362 million views and counting. The dance routine from the video has become quite a sensation in Russia as many celebrities and artists are practicing it!

Russia in Eurovision

Russia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and has won the event once in 2008 with Dima Bilan’s Believe. The country successfully hosted the contest in 2009 in Moscow.

The Russians have enjoyed massive success in the Eurovision Song Contest with 1 victory (2008), 4 2nd placings (2000, 2006, 2012, 2015), 4 3rd placings (2003, 2007, 2016, 2019) and 1 5th placing (2013). The country had never missed a Eurovision final since the introduction of the semifinals in 2004 until 2018 when Julia Samoylova failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Lisbon.

Russia has sent some of its most acclaimed and celebrated artists to the competition: Dima Bilan, Sergey Lazerev, t.A.T.u, Alsou, Polina Gagarina, Alla Pugacheva, Philip Kirkorov, Serebro etc.

Russia has competed 22 times in the contest and has enjoyed great success in the musical festival with 10 top 10 placings including a victory in 2008.

In 2019 Russia opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Tel Aviv. Sergey Lazarev was given the grand honour of defending the Russian colours for the second time in ESC history, he flew the Russian flag at ESC 2019 with his powerful ballad ‘Scream‘, achieving an hoourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.