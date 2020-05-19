Iceland: Will RÚV host Eurovision if Australia wins?

Υou read it right! Some days now, rumours have been spreading the contest’s fate, if faraway Australia triumphs on the final scoreboard. If we thought that we knew more or less, we might have to reconsider…

Since their debut in 2015, we knew that Eurovision will not travel to Australia if they snatch the victory, but will be held in a European country, with the co-financing of the Australian broadcaster SBS. While the biggest possibility was that this country would be one of the Big 5, a “bomb” from the Icelandic newspaper Viðskiptablaðið has exploded.

This piece of news claims that SBS has already signed an agreement with the Icelandic broadcaster RÚV to stage the competition, in case the first ones win the competition. Discussions have been reportedly underway since May 2018, with both municipal and government officials being positive in such an opportunity.

According to the same report, most of the contest’s funding will be covered by Australia and the EBU, while the North Atlantic’s country financial contribution will be 2 million € (circa 300 million ISK).

Although these rumors have been making the rounds for days, there hasn’t been any official statement from Iceland’s RÚV.

Would you like the idea of traveling to Iceland for the first time in the history of the competition?