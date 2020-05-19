A lot has been said during the past seven decades about our well beloved Eurovision Song Contest. Yet, Eurofans will be delighted with something completely new. Fasten your seatbelt: the streaming-giant Netflix has announced a movie inspired by the Eurovision!

We love the multiple CDs and DVDs to appreciate the Eurovision Song Contest over and over again. Nevertheless, what will be better than a movie to fully enjoy the contest? As many websites have reported during these past days, Netflix will soon release the movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Volcano man… and woman

The movie stars two internationnally known actors: Will Ferrell (as Lars Ericksson) and Rachel McAdams (as Sigrit Ericksdottir). The two main characters are two singers who represent Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest. The duo hopes to make it to the Grand Final.

The soundtrack of the movie is Volcano man, discover it here:

An American comedy on Eurovision

The American production stars several well-known faces. Alongside the two main characters we will see Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato and Graham Norton. The Director is David Dobkin.

Netflix first planned to release the movie alongside the real Eurovision. However, due to its cancelation the film is now set to be released on Netflix on 26 June 2020.