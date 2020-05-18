RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has confirmed its participation at Eurovision 2021 and confirmed Ana Soklič as the 2021 Slovenian Eurovision representative, following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision edition due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.



Thus Slovenia joins the list of nations who have so far invited their Eurovision 2020 candidates to partake in the competition next year in Rotterdam.

Ana Soklic was set to represent Slovenia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Voda‘. RTVSLO has extended an invite to the Slovenian artist to represent Slovenia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next year.

RTVSLO is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select Ana’s Eurovision entry for Rotterdam 2021. More details will be released in due time.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 25 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.