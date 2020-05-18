Latvia: LTV confirms Samanta Tina for Eurovision 2021

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has confirmed its participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam and invited Samanta Tina to defend the Latvian colours at next year’s competition, following the unprecedented cancellation of this year’s edition due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Thus Latvia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 and invited their 2020 Eurovision candidates for Eurovision 2021.

Samanta Tina was set to represent Latvia at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Still Breathing ‘. LTV has invited her to fly the Latvian flag at Eurovision 2021.

Latvia in Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 with Brainstorm and won the contest 2 years later in 2002 in Tallinn with Marie N.

In 2019, Carousel won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with their entry That night. Despite a great performance, the Baltic nation failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the third consecutive year.

Latvia has enjoyed mixed fortunes in the competition in its 20 year history, having only made it to the top 10 of the leaderboard four times: 2000 (3rd), 2002 (1st), 2005 (5th) and 2015 (6th).