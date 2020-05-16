San Marino: SMRTV confirm Senhit for Eurovision 2021

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster has confirmed its participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam and invited Senhit to represent San Marino at the competition next year in Rotterdam.

Thus San Marino joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their 2020 ESC hopefuls for next year’s edition following the unprecedented cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus global outbreak.

Senhit was set to represent San Marino at Eurovision 2020 with her entry ‘Freaky‘. San Marino has invited her to partake in the competition next year.

About Senhit

Senhit hails from Bologna and is of Eritrean origin. She kicked off her musical career outside Italy and has performed in Switzerland and Germany.

Senhit represented at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Dusseldorf with her entry Stand by. Despite a magnificent performance she failed to qualify to the Grand Final.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 10 times and has only made it to the Grand Final twice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final and in 2019 when Serhat placed 20th in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).