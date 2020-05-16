Eurovision 2021: Pack your bags we’re off to Rotterdam next year!

Pack your bags as we are flying to Rotterdam next year for Eurovision! The EBU has confirmed today that Rotterdam will host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year, after the untimely cancellation of the competition this year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus global outbreak, it is the very first time in the history of the competition that the event has been cancelled.

Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS, AVRTROS and the EBU have confirmed that the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

We are extremely happy that we can now move forward. It’s vitally important that the Eurovision Song Contest returns next year, and we’re pleased to have the necessary commitment from our members in the Netherlands to bring this much-loved show back to audiences across the world. I firmly believe that all of us involved in the Eurovision Song Contest will stand united through challenges and change to bring the contest back stronger than ever, ensuring its longevity for decades to come.

Ms. Shula Rijxman (NPO CEO) says:

Now more than ever it is important that we, as a public broadcaster, are committed to continuing this European tradition and are organizing a great event that people can look forward to during these difficult times. We will do everything in our power to arrange a very special contest.



Mr. Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2021 Executive Producer Event) says:

Our team is proud and excited to look forward with renewed energy to organize a fantastic Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. Yes, with a sense of realism that fits with the times we live in, but also with ambition and creativity. We are looking forward to working with the entire Eurovision family to make it happen.

It is yet unclear in what format the competition will take place taking into account the current afflictions affecting Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless the EBU will do its utmost best to ensure the competition takes place next year, with many different options and scenarios on the table.

The EBU says:

Developments surrounding COVID-19 will clearly affect planning in the coming year for a complicated global broadcast with many international stakeholders. In this ever-changing and challenging environment, the EBU will, therefore, work with its Dutch Members and the City of Rotterdam to ensure the continuity of the event in a number of different scenarios.

Further details regarding the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be released by the EBU in due course.