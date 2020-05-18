Malta: PBS confirms Destiny for Eurovision 2021

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has confirmed its participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest and invited Destiny to represent Malta in the competition next year, following the cancellation of ESC 2020 due to the coronavirus global outbreak.



Thus Malta joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their ESC 2020 hopefuls as their 2021 Eurovision representatives.

Destiny was set to fly the Maltese flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ All of my love‘. PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster has extended an invite to Destiny to return to the contest next year in order to defend the Maltese colours at ESC 2021.

About Destiny

Destiny is no new face on the Eurovision scene as she recently won theEurovision Song Contest representing Malta. She won the right to represent Malta at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest after winning the 2nd edition of X Factor Malta few months back.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 31 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 32nd ESC participation.