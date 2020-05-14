Iceland: RÚV have a weekend of Eurovision programmes lined up!

Icelandic viewers will be treated to a selection of Eurovision celebration programmes this weekend to commemorate the cancellation of the 2020 contest.

Many Icelandic viewers were really looking forward to this year’s contest, as their entrant, Daði og Gagnamagnið with the song Think about things, were tipped to succeed.

The most fun thing about this is that the song has completely got its own life, its own momentum. It’s starting to trend now in America and you don’t know where this will go. This is very exciting for him,

says Felix Bergsson, one of Iceland’s leading Eurovision experts.

Instead, the national broadcaster, RÚV, has planned a fantastic weekend of programmes.

The Icelandic people were treated to a Eurovision party on Tuesday night, where they selected their 15 favourite songs from this year’s line up. The 15 favourites (in no particular order) from Iceland were:

Azerbaijan

Austria

United Kingdom

Bulgaria

Denmark

The Netherlands

Italy

Lithuania

Malta

Norway

Romania

Russia

Switzerland

Sweden

Germany

The rest of the week looks as follows:

Thursday 14 May

Tonight Íslensku Eurovision-lögin 1986-2020 will air, reliving all of Iceland’s previous Eurovision entries as a celebration of their participation in the competition.

Later, Eurovision-gleði – Okkar 12 stig (Eurovision Joy – Our 12 points) will be televised, where the nation has the chance to vote for their favourite act out of the 15 that were chosen on Tuesday night.

Friday 15 May

Euro-Daði will be televised live from Daði Freys‘ home in Berlin, where he will perform his beloved Eurovision songs in his own unique style.

Saturday 16 May

RÚV will air the EBU’s Eurovision – Europe Shine a Lighton their channel.

Afterwards, there will be a Eurovision-partí, and Euroband (Iceland 2008) will perform some of their favourite past Eurovision entries.

Past contests are also being aired on the national broadcaster throughout the week, including Vienna 2015, Moscow 2009, Jerusalem 1999, Birmingham 1998, Zagreb 1990, Brussels 1987, and Bergen 1986.

