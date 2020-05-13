Czech Republic: CT confirms Benny Cristo for Eurovision 2021

CT, the Czech national broadcaster has confirmed that Benny Cristo will represent the Czech Republic at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year, following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus the Czech Republic joins the list of countries who have invited their Eurovision 2020 hopefuls to fly their flags at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest and confirmed their participation.

The Czech national broadcaster has invited Benny Cristo to defend the Czech colours at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Ms. Lucy Kaupounova (CT Manager) says:

Benny won this year’s national selection, but unfortunately didn’t get the chance to grace the big Eurovision stage, so we decided to appoint him the 2021 Czech Eurovision representative. However, we would like to allow the fans and viewers to have a voice in selecting his new song next year represent in the upcoming year, as Kemama is no more eligible in copliance with the rules. We will keep the audience informed in due course.



Benny Cristo says:

I am very happy that the Czech Television has given me the chance to showcase myself, even next year. I can promise all the fans and viewers that I will use the time I have due to the world events. We have something to look forward to.

Benny Cristo was set to represent the Czech Republic at the 2020 Eurovision edition with his entry ‘Kemama‘.

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 7 times, out of which they have qualified to the Grand Final thrice, namely in 2016, 2o18 and 2019.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2019 Lake Malawi represented the Czech Republic at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with their entry Friend of a friend. The trio achieved a 11th place in the Grand Final in Israel.