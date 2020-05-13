Lithuania: The Roop to perfom live at German ESC 2020 show on ARD

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has confirmed that the 2020 Lithuanian Eurovision hopefuls The Roop have been invited to perform at the special German ESC 2020 Grand Final show. The Lithuanian band will be travelling to Hamburg, Germany and are set to perform live on Saturday 16 May for the German audience.

The Roop and their Eurovision entry ‘ On Fire‘ have gone viral all over Europe since they won the Lithuanian national final.

After the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest many European broadcasters have come up with an alternate show in order to showcase the 41 Eurovision 2020 entries and songs. One of them is Germany’s ARD which will be holding its own Eurovision 2020 Grand Final on Saturday 16 May where the German public will select their Eurovision 2020 winner.

The German audience got a chance to watch all 41 ESC entries and chose their TOP 10 during a special show last week, Lithuania made it to the Grand Final which is set to air on Saturday prior to the special Eurovision alternate show Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light. Hence the German national broadcaster has invited The Roop to Hamburg in order to perform their Eurovision entry live during the Grand Final.

The German ESC 2020 Grand Final will be broadcast live from a studio in Hamburg with no audience.

Lauras Luciunas (The Roop’s Manager) says:

At the moment, all the documents and travel details are being coordinated, so we hope that nothing will stop us from leaving. The group very much welcomes this opportunity and is determined to represent its country and introduce itself to Europe, at least in this way. In Germany, the group will be awaiting many interviews.



The German Eurovision 2020 Gran Final will be aired Saturday 16 May on ARD at 20.15 CET and will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

The 10 qualifiers at the 2020 German Eurovision Grand Final are: Iceland, Italy, Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Lithuania, Russia, Bulgaria, Sweden, Malta and Demark.

The Roop in Eurovision

The Roop were set to represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘On Fire’, they were both amongst the bookies’ and fans’ hot favourites to belt the grand prix. The Roop also won ESCToday’s Home Contest.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the competition. The Baltic country’s best result in the event so far has been a 6th place achieved in 2006 with LT United.

Source: LRT