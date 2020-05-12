Portugal: RTP unveils its Eurovision schedule for May

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has unveiled its Eurovision schedule for this week after the unprecedented cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The Portuguese audience will be able to watch two special shows this weekend.

RTP will be broadcasting the special ESC replacement show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light‘ on Saturday 16 May in replacement of the cancelled Eurovision 2020 Grand Final. Following this special program, the Portuguese public will be treated to special ABBA documentary – ABBA Eurovision: The Winner Takes It All.

Eurovision: Europe A Shine Light will be broadcast with one hour delay on RTP 1 and RTP International.

Nuno Gallopim will be the Portuguese commentator for Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light. Nuno is a Eurovision legend in Portugal having commentated the competition several times on RTP and was involved in the preparations of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon. He has also played a key role in the organization of the Portuguese national selection Festival da Cançao in recent years.

RTP’s Eurovision schedule

16/05/2020 – Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (RTP 1 – 22:00 CEST)

– Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (RTP 1 – 22:00 CEST) 17/05/2020– ABBA Eurovision: The Winner Takes It All (RTP 1 – 00:30 CEST)

Elisa was set to represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Medo De Sentir’.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2019 Conan Osiris was crowned the winner of the Portuguese national final Festival da Cançao with his entry Telemoveis. Conan flew the Portuguese flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, despite an energetic performance Portugal failed to qualify to the Grand Final.