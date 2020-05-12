INFE Poll 2020: Closing with the results from Cyprus

We have reached the end of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, has been presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until today’s declaration of the winner!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network has been voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Today we have the final ranking! Who has gathered the most “douze points” this year?

This is the final results of the INFE Poll 2020, coming all the way from Cyprus and bringing this year’s process to a glorious end! Let’s see how INFE Cyprus has voted.

Top 10 from INFE Cyprus

1 point goes to Norway

2 points go to Bulgaria

3 points go to the Czech Republic

4 points go to Ukraine

5 points go to Latvia

6 points go to Armenia

7 points go to Greece

8 points go to… Lithuania

10 points go to… Switzerland

12 points go to… Italy!

The last set of 12 points goes to Diodato from Italy, helping him climb back on the 3d place of the final scoreboard with a total of 97 points! With 3 points from INFE Cyprus, Czech Republic has also managed to enter the scoreboard on the final day of results.

The INFE Poll 2020 crown goes to The Roop from Lithuania, which managed to collect a very impressive total of 186 points, keeping a stronghold on the 1st place since the beginning of the process! Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland ends up in the 2nd place, with 133 points, also having established himself as an early favorite to win. On the 3rd place we find Diodato from Italy, with 97 points. Iceland and Russia are 4th, with only 5 points less. Bulgaria closes the Top 5 of this year’s scoreboard, with 84 points.

INFE Poll 2020 final scoreboard

Lithuania – 186 points

Switzerland – 133 points

Italy – 97 points

Iceland – 93 points

Russia – 93 points

Bulgaria – 84 points

Norway – 81 points

Malta – 60 points

Sweden – 57 points

Azerbaijan – 56 points

Ukraine – 48 points

Germany – 40 points

Romania – 26 points

Armenia – 25 points

Serbia – 22 points

Cyprus – 17 points

Latvia – 20 points

Israel – 13 points

Ireland – 13 points

Spain – 12 points

France – 12 points

Australia – 11 points

Slovenia – 10 points

Greece – 10 points

Albania – 10 points

Belgium – 7 points

United Kingdom – 7 points

Poland – 5 points

The Netherlands – 3 points

Georgia – 3 points

Czech Republic – 3 points

North Macedonia – 2 points

Croatia – 2 points

Austria – 1 point

The 7 countries that didn’t manage to gather any points in the INFE Poll 2020 are: Portugal, Belarus, Estonia, San Marino, Finland, Moldova and Denmark.

About INFE Cyprus INFE Cyprus is a founding member of the International Network Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE Network), with continuous presence in each and every event from 2011 until today, in support of each Cypriot participation and general promotion of the musical institution, which is very popular in Cyprus especially after the latest years' good results of Grand final qualifications with the ESC 2018 2nd place in Lisbon outstanding. If you wanna join their fan community on FB, run under a new administrative team, you can find them here.