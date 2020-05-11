Switzerland: Internal selection in 2021; no open call to songwriters

Tonight we’d be celebrating the Jury Show for the first semi-final in Rotterdam. But eventually, there won’t be any contest and we can only discuss next year’s edition and the developments on it. Although the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is expected to take place 12 months later, Switzerland has already kicked off preparations for its next competing act.

Soon after the cancellation of this year’s event in March, the Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR announced that singer Gjon Muharremaj (aka Gjon’s Tears), who was due to represent them in Eurovision 2020, will be re-selected to perform on the contest’s stage one year after.

How will the song selection process run?

Despite the choice of the same artist for next year, the EBU’s statement suggests that all songs which were to compete in 2020 will not be eligible to be performed next year, since this contradicts the basic rules of the contest.

Searching a new song for Gjon’s Tears has already begun, but SRG SSR has opted for not releasing an open invitation to interested musicians and songwriters. Instead, the broadcaster intends to set up songwriting sessions, in order for the singer to work with selected producers and lyricists from Switzerland and the world.

All candidate songs must be submitted until 20 September and may be written in any language. For yet another year, Switzerland seems to be aiming high, as they seek “a modern, striking that complies with international requirements, with a strong, clear and understandable message”.

Right after their submission, all qualified entries that meet the broadcaster’s requirements will be evaluated over various levels by a 100-member viewer panel and a 20-member jury of

international specialists. It is remarkable that any personal preferences of the performer can’t be taken into account.

You can read the full press release with the Swiss national selection regulations here.

Switzerland in Eurovision 2020

Following an honorable 4th place with Luca Hänni in 2019, their best result in over 20 years, Switzerland picked internally the young artist Gjon’s Tears to fly their flag this year in Rotterdam with the French-lyric entry Répondez-moi, written by Gjon himself, as well as Xavier Michel, Alizé Oswald and Jeroen Swinnen.

Besides him, the song’s video also features Gjon’s parents, his brother and his grandmother.

Find out more about the country’s alternative Eurovision schedule for this week.

Source: SRF