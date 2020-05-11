fbpx

Various landmarks to be illuminated for Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light

by Valentinos Gilbert May 11, 2020

One more exciting piece of news! On the live television program “Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light” next Saturday, various landmarks across Europe will be illuminated as part of the live show.

During the show, some of the most representative buildings in all Europe will be illuminated as part of a segment of the show that replaces the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

So far, it has been confirmed that the following landmarks will be featured in the program:

  • Atomium – Brussels, Belgium 

    Atomium in Brussels © Wikipedia
  • Presidential Palace – Nicosia, Cyprus
The Presidential Palace in Nicosia © in-cyprus.philenews.com
  • The Acropolis – Athens, Greece
Acropolis of Athens © greekboston.com
  • Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater – Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater © LRT

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will be broadcast live from Hilversum, The Netherlands on 16 May and is expected to last approximately two hours. It is organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and produced by the Dutch broadcasters AVROTROS, NOS and NPO. The show will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit, who had been chosen to present the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 before its cancellation.

