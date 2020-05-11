INFE Poll 2020: The results from the Rest of the World are in

We are almost ready to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

We’re almost at the end of the voting results! Today, the penultimate day of the INFE Poll 2020, we are finding out the results from the Rest of the World! The members of INFE Rest of the World have cast their votes to declare their favorite songs. Let’s see the results of their voting!

Top 10 from INFE Rest of the World

1 point goes to Greece

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to Australia

4 points go to Italy

5 points go to Sweden

6 points go to Russia

7 points go to Iceland

8 points go to… Switzerland

10 points go to… Bulgaria

12 points go to… Lithuania!

The Roop from Lithuania have been On fire during this year’s INFE Poll, and, by collecting yet another set of 12 points, remain unshakeable at the top of the scoreboard, with a total of 178 points! Switzerland follows, with a total of 123 points, and with today’s 7 points to Iceland and 6 points to Russia, the two countries end up sharing the 3d place of the scoreboard. Let’s see if the last results of the poll, coming from INFE Cyprus tomorrow, will break this tie!

INFE Poll 2020 current scoreboard

Lithuania – 178 points

Switzerland – 123 points

Iceland – 93 points

Russia – 93 points

Italy – 85 points

– 85 points Bulgaria – 82 points

– 82 points Norway – 80 points

– 80 points Malta – 60 points

– 60 points Sweden – 57 points

– 57 points Azerbaijan – 56 points

– 56 points Ukraine – 44 points

– 44 points Germany – 40 points

– 40 points Romania – 26 points

– 26 points Serbia – 22 points

– 22 points Armenia – 19 points

– 19 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Israel – 13 points

– 13 points Ireland – 13 points

– 13 points Spain – 12 points

– 12 points France – 12 points

– 12 points Australia – 11 points

– 11 points Slovenia – 10 points

– 10 points Albania – 10 points

– 10 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points United Kingdom – 7 points

– 7 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Greece – 3 points

– 3 points Georgia – 3 points

– 3 points North Macedonia – 2 points

– 2 points Croatia – 2 points

– 2 points Austria – 1 point

About INFE Rest of the World INFE Rest of the World consists of a number of Eurovision fan clubs from across the globe, featuring members from both non-EBU member countries and non-participating countries. Despite not being able to support their home country in the competition, members of INFE Rest of the World continue to dedicate their time into following the Eurovision Song Contest, reaching the same level of excitement as contest followers from participating countries! Members from countries such as the USA, Mexico, Tunisia and Venezuela are some of the nations which cover the INFE Rest of the World club, each of which have a vast number of entries. You can check out some of the mentioned INFE clubs by visiting their official Facebook pages: INFE Mexico

INFE Venezuela

INFE USA

INFE Kazakhstan Stay tuned to ESCToday tomorrow, for the overall results!

Who will get the trophy?