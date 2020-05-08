The 2019 Spanish Eurovision representative, Miki Nuñez, has dropped a new single ‘Me Vale’.

Last year Miki defended the Spanish colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry ‘ La venda‘. The multi talented Spanish singer has gone places since his Eurovision debut last year. The former Spanish Eurovision star has dropped a new single titled ‘Me Vale’.

Miki’s new song has been composed by Miki himself, Diego Arroyo and Jimmy Summers.

The official music video was filmed by the Spanish singer with the help of his brother Albert Marco, during the lockdown period in Spain and features his girlfriend Sara Roy and a bevy of his OT co-participants: Natalia Lacunza, Joan Garrido, Carlos Right, Cepeda, Mimi, Roi Méndez, Alba Reche, María Escarmiento, Marta, Dave, Alfonso, Noemí Galera, Noelia, Ricky, Manu Guix, Roberto Leal, Damion, África, Famous and Marilia.

Miki says:

I am very nervous. Beware you that will get to know a lot of people in the music video. I was reserving this surprise.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969). The Iberian nation has been marred with poor results in the competition in recent years.

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.