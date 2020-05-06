Senhit, the 2020 Sammarinese Eurovision hopeful, has released a cover version of Toto Cotugno’s Eurovision winning entry ‘Insieme 1992’.

Toto Cotugno‘s 1990 Eurovision entry ‘Insieme 1992‘ was an ode to Europe and its unity, ie the Treaty of Maastricht in 1992. Toto stormed to victory at the 1990 Eurovision Song Contest in Zagreb with Insieme 1992, thus giving Italy its second Eurovision victory.

Senhit has released the cover version of the Italian ESC 1990 winning entry coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Toto Cotugno’s triumph in Zagreb.

‘Insieme 1992‘ is a very current song, which recalls the strength that comes from staying united against any difficulty. The song was inspired by the EU’s treaty after the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989.



Senhit’s cover is accompanied by an official music video that brings us images from Italy in times of medical emergency, with citizens looking at the sky with hope in their eyes, also represented by the balloon that the singer holds in her hand. The music video was directed by Luca Tommassini.

About Senhit

Senhit was set to represent San Marino at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Freaky‘. 2020 would have seen her second Eurovision participation after having represented the country in 2011.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 10 times and has only made it to the Grand Final twice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final and in 2019 when Serhat placed 20th in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

Source: SMRTV