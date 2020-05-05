United Kingdom: Comedy Isolation Song Contest features Måns Zelmerlöw

Eurovision fans across the world were heartbroken the 2020 contest in Rotterdam was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Whilst broadcasters across Europe have a smörgåsbord of television celebrations planned to commemorate the contest over the coming weeks, a British comedian has planned another idea…

Tom Taylor, a musician/comic, persuaded friends and contacts from the worlds of comedy, music and drag to perform for free in the so-called Isolation Song Contest. Fans will be able to watch and donate, with donations going to the Trussell Trust, Crisis and Refugee.

Each participant was assigned one of 14 countries randomly, and they had just one week to come up with an original song and music video “which capture the spirit of that nation”.

Swedish Eurovision winner 2015 Måns Zelmerlöw (representing the United Kingdom as Benedict Bartholomew) sung a comedy ballad entitled Swings and roundabouts, very different to his winning song, Heroes!

Other acts included Mel Giedroyc representing Italy, drag act Glamrou representing Norway and Neil Hannon representing Spain. Star names also introduced the acts, including Sir Cliff Richard (who placed 2nd in Eurovision 1968 and 3rd in Eurovision 1973), Graham Norton, Jason Donovan, Ken Bruce and Clare Balding.

You can watch the entire show below:

You can make your donations here, while you’ll be able to cast your vote for your favourite Isolation Song Contest entry until 22 May.

Source: TheArtsDesk.com