Bulgaria: BNT unveils its Eurovivision schedule: online voting and rebroadcasts

BNT, the Bulgarian national broadcaster has unveiled its Eurovision scheudule for May which includes rebroadcasts of past Eurovision editions, the special alternate show and an online voting for the Bulgarian public to select their ESC 2020 winner.

Following the untimely and unprecedented cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest many of the participating countries have opted to run a full Eurovision schedule in order to replace the cancelled Eurovision 2020 shows.

BNT will be broadcasting past Eurovision editions where Bulgarian acts shined (2007, 2016, 2017) and will be running an online voting enabling its audience to choose their Eurovision 2020 winner. The broadcaster will be also broadcasting the 2015 JESC edition.

BNT’s Eurovision Schedule

12/05/2020- Eurovision 2007 Grand Final rebroadcast (BNT 1)

(BNT 1) 13/05/2020- Eurovision 2016 Grand Final rebroadcast (BNT 1)

(BNT 1) 14/05/2020- Junior Eurovision 2015 rebroadcast (BNT 1)

(BNT 1) 15/05/2020- Eurovision 2o17 Grand Final rebroadcast (BNT 1)

(BNT 1) 16/05/2020- Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (BNT 1)

Victoria was set to represent Bulgaria at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Tears Getting Sober‘, she will be returning to the competition in 2021 in order to defend the Bulgarian colours at the competition.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the competition. The Balkan nation’s best result in the contest was achieved in 2017 when Kristian Kostov placed 2nd in the Grand Final in Kyiv.

Bulgaria has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times. The country withdrew from the competition in 2014 due to financial reasons and returned to the event in 2016 with flying colours when Poli Genova placed 4th in Stockholm.

Prior to 2016 Bulgaria had only made it once to the Grand Final since its debut in 2005. The country has seen a reversal of fortune in the contest since its return in 2016, qualifying to the Grand Final three years in a row ( 2016, 2017, 2018).