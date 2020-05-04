Croatia: HRT confirms participation in Eurovision 2021: artist yet to be confirmed

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Croatia will participate at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID 19 global pandemic. Croatia is yet to decide who will fly the Croatian flag at the event next year.

Thus Croatia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their intention to participate at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Will Damir represent Croatia in Eurovision 2021?

Damir Kedzo was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Divlji Vjetre after winning Dora 2020. The Croatian national broacaster is yet to decide if it will invite Damir to defend the Croatian colours at Eurovision 2021 or select a new candidate via a national selection.

Damir Kedzo says:

I know about the decision and it is just as expected. I am sorry that Europe will not hear “Wild Winds” in full splendor on the big stage with a special stage performance and choral singing of my great girls. The times we live in are difficult and we have to make difficult decisions, just let us all be healthy. That’s the only thing that matters right now. I have been cooperating with the Croatian delegation perfectly from day one and I believe that in the days to come we will find the best possible solution for the Croatian appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Source: HRT