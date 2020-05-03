NikkieTutorials launches her special Eurovisioncalls!

As the television broadcast Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light on 16 May is getting near, organizers are producing a new YouTube series called Eurovisioncalls with NikkieTutorials. In this series, the makeup artist and beauty vlogger, Nikkie de Jager will host conversations with some artists who were planned to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

From 4 May, new episodes will appear daily on the Eurovision YouTube channel and on eurovision.tv.

In this new YouTube series, NikkieTutorials will ask the participants how are they doing since the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, their motivation, inspiration and (musical) plans for the future.

Viewers will have the chance to learn more about the participants’ 2020 entry and their original plans for their Eurovision Song Contest performance.

The Eurovisioncalls series will last until 16 May.

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will be a live television programme, organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and produced by the Dutch broadcasters AVROTROS, NOS and NPO. It will replace the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which was planned to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, but was cancelled due to the 2019–2020 coronavirus pandemic.

The show will be broadcast live from Hilversum, Netherlands on 16 May and is expected to last approximately two hours. It will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit, who had been chosen to present the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 before its cancellation.