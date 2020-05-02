Eurovision 2020: Design and logo win two European Design Awards

The 2020 Eurovision design and theme art has been awarded 2 European Design Awards, one silver and one gold.

The design of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has won a Silver European Design Award for “BRAND LOGO” (the logo) and a Gold European Design Award for “INTEGRATED IDENTITY APPLICATIONS” (the entire implementation of the identity).

The design of Eurovision 2020, which forms the visual basis for what would have been this year’s 3 live shows, symbolizes the celebration of the Eurovision Song Contest and the 41 countries that planned to take part. The logo is an abstract representation of the flag colours of the countries participating in order of their first participation in the Contest.

The 2020 Eurovision theme art, design and slogan was developed by Dutch many CLEVER CLARKE.

Source: eurovision.tv/AVROTROS