RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has confirmed that it will continue to engage with the EBU and Eurovision Song Contest next year, after the the unprecedent cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Thus Ireland joins the list of countries of who have so far announced their plans for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision edition.

Ireland has enjoyed great acclaim and success in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest having won the event a record 7 times!

Mr. Michael Kealy (Ireland’s Head of Delegation) says:

The cancellation of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam is disappointing but completely understandable in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. RTÉ had been working closely with our writer/performer Lesley Roy and creative directors THISISPOPBABY and we were all very excited about how this years’ entry was shaping up. We’re disappointed for Lesley and the whole creative team behind Story of My Life which we felt was an offering with huge potential representing Ireland. RTÉ looks forward to continuing to engage with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and our broadcasting colleagues throughout Europe on Eurovision and the competition in 2021.

Lesley Roy for Ireland ?

Lesley Roy was set to represent Ireland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her song ‘The Story Of My Life’. RTE selected her via an internal selection in order to fly the Irish flag in Rotterdam. It is yet unclear if RTE will invite Lesley Roy back to the competition next year.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 53 times in the competition.