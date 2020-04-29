As we all know this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will no longer take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. EBU organizers are trying to excite us in a different way announcing 2 special shows that will air on the same dates as the Eurovision 2020 semi-finals. The Eurovision Song Celebration 2020 will premiere on Eurovision’s YouTube channel on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May at 21:00 CEST.

On Tuesday 12 May, the EBU will present the songs that would have been shown in the first Semi-Final including host country the Netherlands and 2 of the Big 5 countries: Germany and Italy. The second online show, broadcast on Thursday 14 May, will spotlight the songs chosen for the second semi-final and will include the rest of the Big 5 countries: France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The greatest part is that all the songs will be played out in the official semi-final running orders decided by the contest’s producers.

Although there will be no competition in these productions, fans will expect many surprises along the way!

Eurovision Song Celebration | #ESC2020 Ready to party?! 🎉Join the “Eurovision Song Celebration” honouring the #ESC2020 songs 🎙️Using the ACTUAL running order chosen for each Eurovision Semi-Final!📅 Tuesday 12 May📅 Thursday 14 May🎬 Find out how YOU can feature in the show👇https://eurovision.tv/story/eurovision-song-celebration Geplaatst door Eurovision Song Contest op Woensdag 29 april 2020

How to get involved

Don’t be a mere spectator of the show; anybody of us can become a protagonist next to our beloved contestants! Instead of the classic recap of the participating songs, you can sing, dance, jump and party along to your most-loved Eurovision songs of 2020.

Record yourself dancing to the 20-second snippets of all – or a selection – of your favorite acts and your celebration might be featured in the shows. You can watch the snippets in this recap video:

Specifications about the technical video

Use the device in 16:9, horizontal/landscape

Record in 1920*1080 HD

Use the latest device you have, when possible, with a tripod or on a steady base

Submit the files in MP4 or MOV format (your device should do this automatically)

Ensure you are well lit by a window or a light near your device

Send the file in the highest resolution via WeTransfer to competition@eurovision.tv (a lternatively via Google Drive, OneDrive, Myairbridge.com or Dropbox)

(a Include your name, country, age(s), email address and phone number

The deadline to submit your video recording is Tuesday 5 May. By sending these files to the EBU, the producers are given the right to broadcast your media in their official channel(s).

How do you find this new alternative idea of the EBU? Are you keen to see yourself starring in your favorite show?