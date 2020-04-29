As we all know this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will no longer take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. EBU organizers are trying to excite us in a different way announcing 2 special shows that will air on the same dates as the Eurovision 2020 semi-finals. The Eurovision Song Celebration 2020 will premiere on Eurovision’s YouTube channel on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May at 21:00 CEST.
On Tuesday 12 May, the EBU will present the songs that would have been shown in the first Semi-Final including host country the Netherlands and 2 of the Big 5 countries: Germany and Italy. The second online show, broadcast on Thursday 14 May, will spotlight the songs chosen for the second semi-final and will include the rest of the Big 5 countries: France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The greatest part is that all the songs will be played out in the official semi-final running orders decided by the contest’s producers.
Although there will be no competition in these productions, fans will expect many surprises along the way!
Eurovision Song Celebration | #ESC2020
Ready to party?! 🎉Join the “Eurovision Song Celebration” honouring the #ESC2020 songs 🎙️Using the ACTUAL running order chosen for each Eurovision Semi-Final!📅 Tuesday 12 May📅 Thursday 14 May🎬 Find out how YOU can feature in the show👇https://eurovision.tv/story/eurovision-song-celebration
How to get involved
Don’t be a mere spectator of the show; anybody of us can become a protagonist next to our beloved contestants! Instead of the classic recap of the participating songs, you can sing, dance, jump and party along to your most-loved Eurovision songs of 2020.
Record yourself dancing to the 20-second snippets of all – or a selection – of your favorite acts and your celebration might be featured in the shows. You can watch the snippets in this recap video:
Specifications about the technical video
- Use the device in 16:9, horizontal/landscape
- Record in 1920*1080 HD
- Use the latest device you have, when possible, with a tripod or on a steady base
- Submit the files in MP4 or MOV format (your device should do this automatically)
- Ensure you are well lit by a window or a light near your device
- Send the file in the highest resolution via WeTransfer to competition@eurovision.tv (alternatively via Google Drive, OneDrive, Myairbridge.com or Dropbox)
- Include your name, country, age(s), email address and phone number
The deadline to submit your video recording is Tuesday 5 May. By sending these files to the EBU, the producers are given the right to broadcast your media in their official channel(s).