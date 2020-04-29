Following the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic, the Belgian French-speaking broadcaster RTBF invites the Eurovision fans from all over the world to put this difficult situation aside for a while and enjoy two exceptional and unique evenings on 14 and 16 May.

The schedule for these two evenings

Thursday 14 May: “Eurovision, Your Top 20”

Belgian French-speaking broadcaster RTBF offers a special program named Your Top 20 where the public will have to choose a few days before, via social networks, the 20 best performances of the recent years. The 20 most appreciated entries will thus be revealed as the show progresses by the essentials Maureen Louys and Jean-Louis Lahaye.

The voting process is already open on the official webpage of the Belgian broadcaster and will be until 3 May at 23:59 CEST. Voters from around the globe may express their preference by choosing their 10 best entries among:

Austria 2014 : Conchita Wurst – Rise like a phoenix

: – Rise like a phoenix Belgium 1986 : Sandra Kim – J’aime la vie

: – J’aime la vie Finland 2006: Lordi – Hard rock hallelujah

– Hard rock hallelujah France 1977: Marie Myriam – L’oiseau et l’ enfant

– L’oiseau et l’ enfant Ireland 1987: Johnny Logan – Hold me now

– Hold me now Germany 2010: Lena – Satellite

– Satellite Israel 1998: Dana International – Diva

– Diva Israel 2018: Netta – Toy

– Toy Luxembourg 1965: France Gall – Poupée de cire, poupée de son

– Poupée de cire, poupée de son The Netherlands 1975: Teach-In – Ding-a-dong

– Ding-a-dong Norway 2009: Alexander Rybak – Fairytale

– Fairytale Portugal 2017: Salvador Sobral – Amar pelos dois

– Amar pelos dois Sweden 1974: ABBA – Waterloo

– Waterloo Sweden 2012: Loreen – Euphoria

– Euphoria Sweden 2015: Måns Zelmerlöw – Heroes

– Heroes Switzerland 1988: Céline Dion – Ne partez pas sans moi

Ne partez pas sans moi United Kingdom 1967: Sandie Shaw – Puppet on a string

Puppet on a string United Kingdom 1976: Brotherhood of Man – Save your kisses for me

Save your kisses for me United Kingdom 1981: Bucks Fizz – Making your mind up

Making your mind up Ukraine 2004: Ruslana – Wild dances

Be ready to enjoy cult sequences from our lovely contest: the most extravagant performances (Lordi and their Hard Rock Hallelujah, Conchita Wurst, the performance of Russian grannies in 2012, Jedward from Ireland (2011, 2012), David Jeanmotte and his wacky comments), as well as many former Belgian entrants and other international stars.

That’s not all. Messages from iconic artists and surprise guests will punctuate this first evening.

“Eurovision, Your top 20”, presented by Maureen Louys and Jean-Louis Lahaye, will air on Thursday 14 May, 20:20 CEST, on television channels La Une, RTBF Auvio and radio station Vivacité.

Saturday 16 May: “Europe shine a light”

Besides their self-inspired show, RTBF has also been announced to broadcast the EBU’s special Eurovision show, Europe shine a light.

“To offer a show that honors, inspires, reconnects and gives hope” is the main objective of EBU (the European Broadcasting Union) with the show Europe shine a light. Broadcasting live and as initially planned, in Studio 21 (this time completely empty) in Hilversum, The Netherlands, this great evening will honor the 41 artists in the running by broadcasting, in part, their clip and their song. Each clip will be preceded by a personal message from the artist(s). They will perform together a common song bringing hope and solidarity to all people who are being challenged by this pandemic.

Well-known Eurovision artists from recent years will also be invited to participate in linking Europe through other familiar songs from the past, performed in iconic European locations.

Europe shine a light, a program commented by Maureen Louys and Jean-Louis Lahaye, will be broadcast on 16 May from 20:15 CEST on television channels La Une, RTBF Auvio and radio Vivacité.