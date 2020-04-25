Eurovision 2021: Will Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Chantal Janzen host the contest?

Eurovision fans have many questions regarding next year’s Eurovision edition after the unprecedented cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week we saw Rotterdam giving the green light for hosting the competition next year, but what about the hosts? Will we see Edsilia, Chantal and Jan host the contest in 2021?



Chantal Janzen, one of the three appointed ESC 2020 hosts was on Dutch chat show Jinek last night where she shed some light regarding Eurovision 2021 and her role at the upcoming special ESC show Eurovision:Europe Shine A Light. She revealed that the Eurovision organizers had requested the 2020 appointed Eurovision hosts to host the contest next year.

Jinek is broadcast on private Dutch channel RTL and is hosted by the celebrated Dutch tv host Eva Jinek.

Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Chantal Janzen were slated to host the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest next month, and will now be seen hosting the special alternate show Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, scheduled to be broadcast in 45 countries on Saturday 16 May.

After Chantal’s revelation last night, it is more than likely that we will see the trio host the competition next year if Rotterdam hosts the event.

The Rotterdam City Council has approved the extra budget required to host Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam next year and has given the nod for the city to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon come 2021. Rotterdam will be stashing out another 6.7 million euros in order to hold the event next year.

The last word regarding the 2021 Eurovision host city and event organization lies in the hands of Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS who now have to resolve issues regarding the production, financing and of the show. They are expected to come up with the final answer by mid-May.

Once the EBU and the Dutch public broadcasters (NPO/AVROTROS/NOS) officially confirm that Rotterdam will host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, more details regarding the show will be unveiled ie hosts, dates, side events etc.

Source: Gids TV/Jinek/RTL