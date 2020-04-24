Spain: TVE kicks off Eurovision Marathon on 26 April

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster will be kicking off a special Eurovision Marathon on Sunday 26 April with the rebroadcasting of a total of 16 former Eurovision editions (2004-2019) following the unprecedented cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spanish fans are in for a treat as TVE will be rebroadcasting former Eurovision editions (2004-2019) on its official website during the coming weeks.
A total of sixteen past Eurovision editions will be rebroadcast on rtve.es from Sunday 26 April during the three coming weeks (Monday- Friday) at 20:30 CET.
The EBU has granted a special permission to its members to rebroadcast former Eurovision editions from 2004-2009 as it owns the rights for these shows. The rights for the other Eurovision editions (1956-2003) are owned by organizing broadcasters. Thus the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest will be available on Replay on rtve.es as the rights to this event belong to RTVE.
We must take in account that some fragments from the shows have been removed in order to abide by the restrictions set by the European Broadcasting Union.
The Eurovision Marathon schedule
- 26/04/2020- Eurovision 2004 Grand Final
- 27/04/2020- Eurovision 2005 Grand Final
- 28/04/2020- Eurovision 2006 Grand Final
- 29/04/2020- Eurovision 2007 Grand Final
- 30/04/2020- Eurovision 2008 Grand Final
- 01/05/2020- Eurovision 2009 Grand Final
- 04/05/2020- Eurovision 2010 Grand Final
- 05/05/2020- Eurovision 2011 Grand Final
- 06/05/2020- Eurovision 2012 Grand Final
- 07/05/2020- Eurovision 2013 Grand Final
- 08/05/2020- Eurovision 2014 Grand Final
- 11/05/2020- Eurovision 2015 Grand Final
- 12/05/2020- Eurovision 2016 Grand Final
- 13/05/2020- Eurovision 2017 Grand Final
- 14/05/2020- Eurovision 2018 Grand Final
- 15/05/2020- Eurovision 2019 Grand Final
Spain in Eurovision
Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968/ 1969). Blas Canto was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Universo. The Mucia born Spanish artist will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year