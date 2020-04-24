Spain: TVE kicks off Eurovision Marathon on 26 April

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster will be kicking off a special Eurovision Marathon on Sunday 26 April with the rebroadcasting of a total of 16 former Eurovision editions (2004-2019) following the unprecedented cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish fans are in for a treat as TVE will be rebroadcasting former Eurovision editions (2004-2019) on its official website during the coming weeks.

A total of sixteen past Eurovision editions will be rebroadcast on rtve.es from Sunday 26 April during the three coming weeks (Monday- Friday) at 20:30 CET.

The EBU has granted a special permission to its members to rebroadcast former Eurovision editions from 2004-2009 as it owns the rights for these shows. The rights for the other Eurovision editions (1956-2003) are owned by organizing broadcasters. Thus the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest will be available on Replay on rtve.es as the rights to this event belong to RTVE.

We must take in account that some fragments from the shows have been removed in order to abide by the restrictions set by the European Broadcasting Union.

The Eurovision Marathon schedule

26/04/2020- Eurovision 2004 Grand Final

27/04/2020- Eurovision 2005 Grand Final

28/04/2020- Eurovision 2006 Grand Final

29/04/2020- Eurovision 2007 Grand Final

30/04/2020- Eurovision 2008 Grand Final

01/05/2020- Eurovision 2009 Grand Final

04/05/2020- Eurovision 2010 Grand Final

05/05/2020- Eurovision 2011 Grand Final

06/05/2020- Eurovision 2012 Grand Final

07/05/2020- Eurovision 2013 Grand Final

08/05/2020- Eurovision 2014 Grand Final

11/05/2020- Eurovision 2015 Grand Final

12/05/2020- Eurovision 2016 Grand Final

13/05/2020- Eurovision 2017 Grand Final

14/05/2020- Eurovision 2018 Grand Final

15/05/2020- Eurovision 2019 Grand Final

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968/ 1969). Blas Canto was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Universo. The Mucia born Spanish artist will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year