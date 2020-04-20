Spain: TVE unveils Eurovision its schedule for May

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled its Eurovision schedule for May after the untimely cancellation of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Spain will be treating its Eurovision fans with many surprises including rebroadcasts of former Eurovision editions on RTVE’s digital platform.

The Spanish national broadcaster will be going all things Eurovision come May! Spain is gearing up in full steam with a full fledged Eurovision schedule for next month in order bring the Spanish audience closer to our beloved contest in these pressing times, specially after the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision edition due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

TVE will be offering its audience and Eurovision fans a very concise Eurovision filled scheduled in the coming weeks including special home concerts by recent Spanish Eurovision representatives. These special concerts will be hosted by Toni Aguilar (Spanish commentator).

A 120 minute special will be released online featuring all the Spanish Eurovision entries and performances since the country’s debut in 1961.

Spanish fans are in for a treat as TVE will be rebroadcasting former Eurovision editions (2009-2019) on its official website during the coming weeks.

TVE’s Eurovision Schedule:

Eurovision on Replay -Rebroadcasts of previous Eurovision editions (2009-2019) on rtve.es

Eurobalcon (Spanish Eurovision acts from yesteryear performing from their home)

(Spanish Eurovision acts from yesteryear performing from their home) Mi Vida Es Un Archivo ( Special documentary on Masssiel’s personal and professional life)

( Special documentary on Masssiel’s personal and professional life) Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light ( 16 May – live broadcast on TVE1 )

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968/ 1969). Blas Canto was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Universo. The Mucia born Spanish artist will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year.