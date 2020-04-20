Despite the cancellation of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to COVID-19, the INFE Network is holding its successful INFE polls once again, joining forces with ESCToday for the 4th year in a row! From tomorrow on, we will be exclusively presenting the results of the INFE Poll 2020! The network of the fan clubs of Eurovision has decided and voted upon their favourite 2020 entries.

The first collaboration between the INFE Poll (International Network of Fan Clubs of Eurovision) Network and ESCToday took place ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kyiv. This year, we are proudly joining forces for the 4th time, in order to present the results of each of the 22 participating individual fan clubs.

Starting from tomorrow, 21 April and every day since, the results’ presentation will gradually lead to the reveal of the winner of the INFE Poll 2020. Each fan club will be announcing its final verdict within the traditional Eurovision voting style: 12 points for their top favourite entry, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for their rest 8 songs that make up the respective country’s Top 10.

INFE Poll 2019

Last year’s edition of the INFE Poll, which ran from 8 April to 29 April 2019, succeeded to predict the winner of Eurovision 2019 once more! Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands managed to climb to the first place of the poll’s scoreboard, with a total of 201 points. Consecutively, he won the finale of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv!

Luca Hänni from Switzerland took the second place, with 157 points, while Mahmood from Italy was awarded the third place, with 133 points.

About INFE

The International Network of Fan Clubs of Eurovision was founded by The Greek Eurovision Song Contest Fan Club in 2011 and is currently one of two non-profit organizations of Eurovision fans. The INFE has received the EBU’s official recognition and support from the very beginning and has established its presence in every Eurovision Song Contest since.

The main objective and purpose of the INFE Network is to unite all fans throughout scattered clubs from across Europe and beyond in further continents in a common network to promote the idea of being a member of a Eurovision fan club and the Eurovision Family of Events.

Its members are working on spreading the Eurovision idea around the globe through their websites, blogs and social media accounts, as well as through a variety of activities hosted by each of the national clubs.

The INFE Network currently has members based in more than 24 countries and is progressively expanding to new countries, with hundreds of members being counted to date.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for the first results, tomorrow at 16:00 CEST! Are you excited?