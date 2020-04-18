Norway: NRK unveils Eurovision schedule for May and new commentator

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster has unveiled its Eurovision schedule for May after the unprecedented cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Norway has also selected a new Eurovision commentator.

NRK has appointed Marte Stokstad as the new Norwegian Eurovision commentator. She will be replacing Olav Viksmo-Slettan and was scheduled to carry out her very first Eurovision commentary next May in Rotterdam.

Marte Stokstad has long experience with both the Melodi Grand Prix and Eurovision. In 2010 and 2012 she hosted the Norwegian national selection (MGP) and has also hosted the Norwegian preview shows in recent years.



Mr. Stig Karlsen (Norwegian Head of Delegation) says:

Marte has everything one would want in a Eurovision commentator. She is extremely competent and has lots of experience. She has genuine love for MGP and Eurovision. She becomes the perfect ‘toastmaster’ for the world’s biggest music show. Marte will be able to balance the dessimination of party, humour and the seriousness of the competition in a great way.



Marte Stokstad says:

Of course I am excited. When I was asked I said yes in a second! Olav Viksmo-Slettan has already given me some good tips, which I am very happy about. He has done a brilliant job for ten years, and it is a great honor that he now passes the ESC fire on to me.

Address Europe

Marte Stokstad will be hitting Norwegian screens as of today Saturday 18 April as the hostess for “Address Europe“. The show replaces “Address Rotterdam” which would have been broadcast as custom and would have introduced the 2020 Eurovision songs to the Norwegian viewers.

A special panel consisting of Ingeborg Heldal, former MGP-general Per Sundnes, artist Bendik (Silje Halstensen) and stylist Jan Thomas along with some dedicated fans will be disscussing the 65 year old history of the contest and will unveil the competition’s most iconic moment.

NRK’s Eurovision Weekend in May



MGP and Eurovision are engaging like never before, and now that this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled, many will find comfort in NRK getting ready for a Eurovision weekend on May 15 and 16.

Alternative Eurovision competition

On Friday 15 May, NRK will host an alternative Eurovision competition in which TV viewers will have the opportunity to vote for this year’s Norwegian winner of Eurovision. In a live TV show, Marte Stokstad invites the Norwegian audience to a party. In addition to videos and polls regarding this year’s Eurovision artists, there will be guests and music in the studio. The program will also pay tribute to this year’s MGP winner Ulrikke.

The vote on this year’s Eurovision songs will start online at nrk.no/mgp in May. A final heat with the nations receiving the most online votes will compete for the winning title during the television broadcast.

Eurovision: Europe Shine and Light

On Saturday 16 May, NRK and 45 other European broadcasters will air EBU’s alternative show live ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light’.

Eurovision schedule in Norway

15/05/2020- Alternative Eurovision Competition

16/05/2020- Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.

Ulrikke was set to represent Norway at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Attention‘.