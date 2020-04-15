The 2019 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Tamta, has dropped a new single ‘S’Agapo’.

The Athens based, Georgian born artist has released a new single ‘S’Agapo‘ (I love you). The song has been released in Greece by Minos Emi.

The song is a cover version of Mariada Pieredi‘s 00’s hit ‘S’Agapo‘ which was released in 2002 in Greece. Tamta has filmed the official music video of her new single all by herself with her mobile phone at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The original version of S’Agapo released in 2002 by Mariada Pieridi.

About Tamta

Tamta is amongst the most sought after artists in Greece today having released released numerous albums and singles throughout her career.

The Georgian-born Greek artist attempted to partake at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 when she competed at the Greek national final with her entry With love. Then in 2015 she tried to go to Eurovision again but was not able to compete in the Greek national final as she missed the submission deadline reportedly with Alex P’s Unloved.

The Athens based star was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Cypriot flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Replay.