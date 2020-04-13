Eurovision sing-a-long with Johnny Logan’s ‘What’s Another Year’

We’ve been waiting such a long time looking out for our beloved Eurovision Song Contest. But it’s not here (yet). What’s another year to wait to hear douze points again?

Yes, you all got it. Quoting a Eurovision entry was never so appropriate. The contest is postponed until May 2021. Therefore, Eurofans will need a big amount of patience and countless interval acts to survive another year. The questions raised is then: what’s another year?

The website Eurovision.tv launched a challenge for all the Johnny Logan’s wannabes out there in Europe, Australia and beyond. It has called for sing-a-long videos of What’s another year, the famous Eurovision 1980 winner.

How to participate

The goal of this challenge is to create a huge Eurovision choir for the show “Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light” that Dutch broadcaster NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are producing to replace the Grand Final of the 2020 Eurovision. The show will be broadcasted on Saturday 16 May at 21:00 CET.

Do you want to see yourself singing on international television? Follow the instructions on the Eurovision.tv website and submit your video by Friday 24 April.

About What’s another year

What’s another year is the title of the Irish entry at the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest in The Hague, the Netherlands. It was composed by Shay Healy and presented on stage by Johnny Logan. Performed seventeenth out of 19 competing entries, What’s another year triumphed with 143 points, with a comfortable margin over the second (Germany‘s Theater, with Katja Ebstein, 128 points), and the third (the UK‘s Love enough for two, with Prima Donna, 106 points) ranked.

This was Johnny Logan first Eurovision victory. “Mr. Eurovision” went on winning the 1987 Eurovision in Brussels, Belgium, with another iconic entry: Hold me now. In 65 years of history of the contest, Logan is the only performer having won the Eurovision twice and is therefore the most succesful individual. As a reminder, his country Ireland hold the title for the most victories, seven (1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1996).

Cover Photo Credit: RTE