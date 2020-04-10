Italy: RAI will broadcast ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’: Diodato to perform

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has confirmed today that it will be broadcasting the special Eurovision show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’ on Saturday 16 May and that Diodato will partake in the show as the Italian representative.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled last month due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 2020 Eurovision host broadcasters NOS, NPO and AVROTROS have come up with an alternate special show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light‘ in order to pay tribute and honour the 2020 Eurovision entries and acts.

RAI will broadcast the show at 20:35 CET on Rai 1, Rai Radio 2 and Rai Play. Flavio Insinna and Federico Russo will be the Italian commentators for the show on Rai 1 whilst Gino Castaldo and Ema Stokholma will commentate the show on Rai Radio 2.

The 41 Eurovision 2020 competing acts are expected to perform a fragment of their respective Eurovision entries from their home countries during the show.

Furthermore, during the evening, moments dedicated to the health emergency and how it was experienced by the people of Europe will be presented, as well as a choral song, “Love shine a light” by Katrina and The Waves, the winner of Eurovision 1997, which will be interpreted by each artist, from their country.

Diodato will perform his Eurovision entry ‘Fai Rumore‘ during the show, he was set to represent Italy at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next May.

The Italians have hummed and sung his Eurovision entry/Sanremo 2020 winning entry at their balconies during the first phase of their lockdown.

Source: RAI