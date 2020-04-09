ESC 2021: Will Rotterdam host the contest next year? 6.7 million euros required

Will Rotterdam get to host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year? All parties involved: the City of Rotterdam and Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are all determined and keen to host the event in the city next yea, after the untimely unprecedent cancellation of the contest this year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, but have to overcome yet another hurdle in order accomplish their ultimate goal.

According to the latest Dutch media reports the City of Rotterdam requires a further 6.7 million euros in order host the event next year. The cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the coronavirus pandemic has incurred a further unforseen expenditure for the host the city. The damages incurred by the postponement of the event will not be covered by the insurance companies including the insurance policies for the Eurovision venue (Rotterdam Ahoy) and Eurovision Village (Binnerotte).

6.7 million euros required

The Mayor of Rotterdam and City Councilor announced this to the Rotterdam City Council yesterday. The City of Rotterdam has already spent 15 million euros on the event. If Rotterdam decides to host the event next year it will have to invest a further 6.7 million euros in order to hold the competiton in 2021.

This extra sum will be utilised in the rental of the Eurovision venue (Rotterdam Ahoy), security measures, setting up the Eurovision Village (Binnenrotte) etc.

Decision by 23 April

The City Council of Rotterdam is set to make a final decision by 23 April and decide if it will host the event next year. The council has to also approve the required extra budget. The decision is imminent as the EBU requires to know by late April if Rotterdam is willing to host the event nex year.

According to Nu.nl, Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS have until mid May to find an alternative if Rotterdam declines to host the event.

The EBU is currently holding talks with Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam in order to host the event in Rotterdam next year.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was scheduled to be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on 12, 14, 16 May.

Source: Rijnmond.nl/Nu.nl