Finland: YLE unveils its Eurovision schedule for May!

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has unveiled its special Eurovision schedule for May, following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Finns are all set to go back in memory lane and get a glimpse of yesteryear as national broadcaster, YLE, will be re-broadcasting the 2006, 2007 and 2014 Eurovision editions. We must not forget that Finland won the coveted competition in 2006 when Eurovision was held in Athens. Thanks to Lordi‘s epic victory in 2006, Finland got the honour of welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in Eurovision history in 2007 in their capital Helsinki.

The Finnish broadcaster also has a line up of three special Eurovision shows set to be broadcast during the Eurovision week. Viisukevat 2020 will be hosted by Krista Siegfrieds (Finland 2013) and Mikko Silvennoinen. During the first show the Finnish public will select their top 10 Eurovision 2020 entries. The voting is set to kick off on 8 May via the the following link. The second show will check out the Finnish audience’s all time favourite Eurovision entries.

YLE’s Eurovision Agenda

14/05/20 – Viisukevät 2020: Top 10 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena)



– Viisukevät 2020: Top 10 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena) 14/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena)

– Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena) 15/05/2020 –Viisukevät 2020: Viisutoilveet (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena)

–Viisukevät 2020: Viisutoilveet (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena) 15/05/20 Eurovision Song Contest 2006 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena)

Eurovision Song Contest 2006 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena) 16/05/20 –Viisukevät 2020: Etkot (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena)

–Viisukevät 2020: Etkot (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena) 16/05/20 – Eurovision Song Contest 2007 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena)

– Eurovision Song Contest 2007 (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena) 16/05/20– Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (YLE TV 2/ YLE Areena)

Finland in Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 53 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Aksel Kankaanranta was set to represent Finland at Eurovision with his entry Looking Back: