France: Tom Leeb releases a new version of his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Alliée’

The 2020 French Eurovision hopeful, Tom Leeb, has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry Mon Alliée (The Best In Me).

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry Mon Alliée (The Best In Me), but the event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom has recorded a new version of his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Alliee‘ and released it along with its official music video.

The French artist is set to perform at the special Eurovision show Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on Saturday 16 May. The show will be aired live on France 2 for the French audience instead of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

France 2 has not yet unveiled its plan of action for Eurovision 2021, Tom Leeb was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the French colours at the 2020 Eurovision edition. The French broadcaster is yet to decide if it will invite Tom back to the competition next year or select a fresh act for ESC 2021.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).