‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’ special show to be broadcast on 16 May

In the aftermath of the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the EBU and the 2020 Eurovision host broadcasters NPO, AVROTROS and NOS have come up with a special show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A light’ which will be broadcast on Saturday 16 May instead of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

Earlier this month the EBU cancelled the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to COVID-19 ‘s global pandemic.

Dutch public broadcasters NPO, AVROTROS and NOS will be paying homage to the 41 Eurovision 2020 entries during the 2 hour show. The show will be broadcast from a studio in the Netherlands at 21:00 CET on Saturday 16 May and will be hosted by the three Eurovision 2020 hosts: Edisilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit.

The show will be uniting the forty one 2020 Eurovision hopefuls from their locations in Europe. The 2020 ESC hopefuls will be performing a short snippet of their respective Eurovision entries along with former Eurovision hits from yesteryear with relevant lyrics to the current affliction we are all going through in the world.

More details on the show will be released in due course. The show will be broadcast on Eurovision’s Official Youtube Channel. The list of broadcasters broadcasting the show live will be released in due time.

Mr.Jon Ola Sand (Eurovision Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

Sadly there will be no Eurovision Song Contest this year. Instead, we intend to unite Europe on 16 May with a unique prime-time TV programme. We are encouraging all broadcasters who were due to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and EBU Members in other countries, to air this show in the spirit of unity and togetherness.

Mr. Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2020 Exective Producer Event) says:

We want to make a show that puts a spotlight not only on the 41 artists that were due to appear in Rotterdam but also inspire those at home and connect people from across Europe and beyond in these difficult times. Of course, we will also honour those who are affected by the coronavirus crisis and those who work so hard to fight it. Let’s make this an unforgettable moment in Eurovision history!

Ms. Shula Rijxman (NPO CEO) says:

Despite the disappointment, it is special to see that the Dutch production team started developing an alternative TV program immediately. A show that gives hope in these difficult times and unites everyone in Europe together.

The European Broadcasting Union has named the 10-16 May ‘Eurovision week‘ and has requested its member radio stations across Europe to dedicate their broadcasts and air time to the 41 Eurovision 2020 entries and the rich Eurovision heritage and historical repertoire.

The 2020 Eurovision was scheduled to be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on 12, 14 and 16 May, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It it the very first time in the history of the contest that the event has been cancelled.

Source: EBU/eurovision.tv/ AVROTROS/NOS/ NPO