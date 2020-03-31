Romania: TVR confirms Roxen as 2021 Romanian Eurovision hopeful

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has announced today that Roxen will represent Romania at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Romania has decided to invite Roxen to defend the Romanian colours at next year’s Eurovision edition after the untimely cancellation of ESC 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus Romania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2021 Eurovision edition and have opted to invite their Eurovision 2020 hopefuls to partake at next year’s contest.

The Romanian broadcaster has invited Roxen to fly the Romanian flag at Eurovision 2021.

Ms. Liana Stanciu ( Head of Delegation/TVR Romania) says:

TVR waited for the official confirmation from organisers regarding the possibility to support the artist already selected for this year’s competition, then discussed the current situation with Global Records and reached the decision to maintain Roxen as Romania’s representative at ESC2021. Under the current complicated circumstances, we will put to good use the resources invested for organising the 2020 National Selection and we will also honour the vote of confidence that Roxen has already received. These days, we all live in a new and different type of normality and Eurovision will restart next year in our hearts with renewed strength. I am sure that Roxen can impress Europe through her attitude, her vocal qualities and her on stage presence, even if the selected song did not have the opportunity to shine as deserved. We are certain we can find another song that will be loved or not, but certainly will not be ignored by any lover of good music!

Roxen says:

I received the good news with a lot of excitement and emotion and I want to thank everybody for their trust. I already know how much dedication and work this project involves, so I am ready to start again my preparations as soon as possible in order to represent Romania the best that I can at ESC 2021. I am sorry the Rules will not allow me to perform “Alcohol You”, a song I truly love. I will continue to sing it every time I will have the opportunity. I can hardly wait for us to get back to work and to produce the best song for ESC 2021.

Roxen was set to represent Romania at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Alchohol You‘.

Romania in Eurovision

Initially Romania attempted to debut at the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest in Millstreet when it competed in the special semi-final in Slovenia with Dida Dragan. Unfortunately the country failed to qualify and win one of the three golden tickets to Ireland and had to wait one more year to join the Eurovision family.

Romania debuted at the the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Dan Bitman and is yet to win the event. The country’s best placing in the contest was achieved in 2005 (Luminita Anghel) and 2010 ( Paula Seling & Ovi) when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has participated 23 times in our beloved contest. In 2016 the country was sanctioned by the EBU due to its broadcaster’s overdue debt and was forced to stay out of the competition, despite having chosen its Eurovision entry and act for Stockholm.

In 2019, Ester Peony was crowned the winner of the Romanian national final with her entry On a Sunday. Despite a magnificent performance Romania failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.