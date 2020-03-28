Eurovision Home Contest: And the winner is Lithuania!

After a week of three live voting procedures, ESCToday is proud to announce the winner of its self-inspired #EurovisionHomeContest: it’s Lithuania!

On the occasion of the cancellation of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, ESCToday decided to entertain the frustrated Eurovision community by organizing a live contest among the 41 selected entries of the 2020 event.

Totally based on the Eurovision format, which consists of two semi-finals and the Grand Final, today the final saw a total of 26 acts fight for our trophy! Today’s verdict emerged by none other than you, who, from the comfort of your own home and in the midst of quarantine, voted your favorite song, as you intended to do next May.

Truly On fire!

From the first minutes of the voting process, it became definite that Lithuania would win the final tonight, as its lead was clear and large. Moreover, and taking into consideration the bookies’ preferences, it looks like the Baltic country would be closer than ever to its first Eurovision victory with The Roop and their song On fire this May in Rotterdam. They win our home contest with a total of 10,800 votes.

Well behind the winner, Switzerland finished second, garnering 3,656 votes, while Malta rounds out the Top 3 with 3,140 votes. Having been voted by only 57 of you, host country The Netherlands finished only second last.

Check out the full scoreboard below:

Let’s enjoy the live performance of the Lithuanian entry at their national final event, Pabandom iš naujo!

Congratulations to Lithuania!

Are you happy with the results?