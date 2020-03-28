Today: The Grand Final of our Eurovision Home Contest!

Ladies and gentlemen! We’re just a few hours away from announcing the grand victor of our website’s competition, the Eurovision Home Contest, which was inspired after the disappointing cancellation of this year’s Eurovision in Rotterdam.
As with the two semi-finals that took place on Tuesday and Thursday, the outcome of the contest will only be in your own hands. Because we need to find ways to have fun on the quarantine we are experiencing in almost all countries of Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESCToday gives you the opportunity to #VoteFromHome your favorite entries from this year’s contest.
The format of the #EurovisionHomeContest is entirely based on the Eurovision mechanism. 10 countries from each semi-final progress to the final, thus joining the Big 5 (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain) and host country The Netherlands.
Who can you vote for today?
Today’s voting process starts at 16:00 CET on our Facebook page and for circa 4 hours you’ll be able to show your preference for your beloved act by voting here.
Let’s have a look and listen to today’s 26 finalists (in alphabetical order):
- Albania: Arilena Ara – Fall from the sky
- Armenia: Athena Manoukian – Chains on you
- Austria: Vincent Bueno – Alive
- Azerbaijan: Efendi – Cleopatra
- Cyprus: Sandro – Running
- Estonia: Uku Suviste – What love is
- France: Tom Leeb – Mon alliée
- Georgia: Tornike Kipiani – Take me as I am
- Germany: Ben Dolic – Violent thing
- Greece: Stefania – SUPERG!RL
- Iceland: Daði og Gagnamagnið – Think about things
- Israel: Eden Alene – Feker libi
- Italy: Diodato – Fai rumore
- Latvia: Samanta Tīna – Still breathing
- Lithuania: The Roop – On fire
- Malta: Destiny – All of my love
- North Macedonia: Vasil – You
- Norway: Ulrikke – Attention
- Poland: Alicija – Empires
- Romania: ROXEN – Alcohol you
- Russia: Little Big – Uno
- Spain: Blas Cantó – Universo
- Sweden: The Mamas – Move
- Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears – Répondez-moi
- The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy – Grow
- United Kingdom: James Newman – My last breath
Today our tension will reach its climax. Who will win the ESCToday competition? It’s up to you!