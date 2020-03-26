You made your choices and the die is cast! The voting process Semi-final 2 of our #EurovisionHomeContest has just thrown its curtains and 10 more songs are off to complete the line-up of Saturday’s Grand Final! Let’s check out the results.

Today’s voting among the 18 artists of the second semi-final of the (cancelled) Eurovision Song Contest 2020 lasted circa 4 hours and counted thousands of votes from you at home. Most of you have shown your clear preference for Iceland’s song since Daði og Gagnamagnið have collected 2,398 points and make it to the top of the scoreboard!

The Top 3 is rounded out with Tornike Kipani from Georgia (1,798 votes) and Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland (1,605 votes).

Let’s have a look at the full scoreboard of Semi-final 2:

Hence, the 10 countries that join the 16 already-qualified ones (Semi-final 1 winners, Big 5 and host The Netherlands) in the final are:

Iceland

Georgia

Switzerland

Latvia

Greece

Poland

Armenia

Albania

Estonia

Austria

Saturday’s final is closer than ever. And there is going to be only one winner. It’s up to each one of you to offer the trophy to one of the following countries (in alphabetical order):

Albania

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Cyprus

Estonia

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The Netherlands

United Kingdom

Are you happy with the results? Who would you like to see win the Eurovision Home Contest on Saturday?