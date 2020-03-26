Estonia: ERR confirms participation at Eurovision 2021: Eesti Laul confirmed

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has confirmed its participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest following the cancellation of this year’s ESC edition. ERR has also confirmed that it will be using its traditional national selection Eesti Laul in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for 2021.

Eesti Laul will be back in 2021. ERR will not invite Uku Suviste to represent Estonia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, but has extended an invite to the 2020 Estonian ESC hopeful to partake at Eesti Laul 2021. Uku will get a direct ticket to the Eesti Laul semi-finals if he wishes to compete in the national selection with a new song.

Uku Sukusviste says:

I believe I will definitely participate when the place already exists.



Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.

Thus Estonia joins Sweden and Finland in the list of countries who will select a new act and song via their traditional national selection in 2021

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.