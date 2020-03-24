United Kingdom: BBC to air ‘Eurovision: Come Together’ on 16 May

The BBC will be broadcasting a special show ‘Eurovision: Come Together’ as an alternative to the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest ,which has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 on Saturday 16 May.

The show will be produced by BBC Studios for BBC One and will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK hopeful James Newman.

The United Kingdom was set to compete at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with James Newman and his entry My Last Breath.