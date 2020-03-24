Eurovision Home Contest: Here are our 10 qualifiers from Semi-final 1!

Round one: completed! Our Eurovision Home Contest is now well and truly underway, having sent 10 more acts to the Grand Final! Let’s discover them!

The cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak might have deeply disappointed the Eurovision community, but our website has decided to honor in its own way the 41 artists chosen to take to the stage of the competition in Rotterdam.

Following in the standards of our beloved contest, today, Tuesday, we kicked off our #EurovisionHomeContest by holding a live voting for the 17 acts that were due to compete in the first semi-final of the competition on 12 May. Starring in this event is none other than you, who are voting for your favourite country from your home’s comfort.

Eurovision Home Contest 2020 – Semifinal 1
The live voting will close at 20:00 CET

We’re… On fire!

Today’s voting concluded a few minutes ago. This year’s hot favourite Lithuania (with The Roop singing On fire) was crowned won our first semi-final by far (10,516 votes), as they beat the runner-up Russia by more than 7,000 votes. Malta won the bronze medal with 2587 votes. The rest 7 countries that win a ticket to our Grand Final are:

Norway

Cyprus

Azerbaijan

Israel

Romania

Sweden

North Macedonia

Below you may check the full scoreboard of the first semi-final:

Thus, the following 10 acts proceed to the Grand Final of our #EurovisionHomeContest, while we are bidding farewell to the following eliminated countries:

Australia

Belgium

Ireland

Ukraine

Croatia

Slovenia

Belarus

Should this voting procedure be real, this would be the very first time for both Australia and Ukraine not to qualify to the Grand Final in their Eurovision history.

The finalists list of the #EurovisionHomeContest will be rounded out this Thursday, where we’ll be voting for the 18 participants of Semi-final 2!